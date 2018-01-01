You are here » Home
» » Crestworld Marine Ltd
Crestworld Marine Ltd.
|BSE: 531308
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crestworld Marine Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crestworld Marine Ltd
Filter:
Crestworld Marine Ltd. (CRESTWORLDMARIN) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|-
|Net Sales
|N.A.
|Operating Profit
|N.A.
|Other Income
|N.A.
|Interest
|N.A.
|Depreciation
|N.A.
|Profit Before Tax
|N.A.
|Tax
|N.A.
|Profit After Tax
|N.A.
|
|
|Share Capital
|N.A.
|Reserves
|N.A.
|Net Worth
|N.A.
|Loans
|N.A.
|Gross Block
|N.A.
|Investments
|N.A.
|Cash
|N.A.
|Debtors
|N.A.
|Net Working Capital
|N.A.
|
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|N.A.
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|N.A.
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|N.A.
|Dividend (%)
|N.A.
|Dividend Payout
|N.A.
Quick Links for Crestworld Marine: