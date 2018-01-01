JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crestworld Marine Ltd

Crestworld Marine Ltd.

BSE: 531308 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestworld Marine Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestworld Marine Ltd
Filter:

Crestworld Marine Ltd. (CRESTWORLDMARIN) - Financial Ratios

Ratios -
Debt-Equity Ratio N.A.
Current Ratio N.A.
Asset turnover ratio N.A.
Inventory turnover ratio N.A.
Debtors turnover ratio N.A.
Interest Coverage ratio N.A.
Operating Margin (%) N.A.
Net Profit Margin (%) N.A.
Return on Capital Employed (%) N.A.
Return on Net Worth (%) N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crestworld Marine: