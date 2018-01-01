JUST IN
Crestworld Marine Ltd.

BSE: 531308 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestworld Marine Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestworld Marine Ltd

Crestworld Marine Ltd. (CRESTWORLDMARIN) - Company Information

Crestworld Marine Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : M F K Sait
Managing Director : Mohd Azhar
Director : Roy verghese - Jt MD
Company Secretary : S Ramesh
AUDITOR : M Kousik Ganesh
IND NAME : Aquaculture
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
90 III Street, Karpagam Avenue,Chennai,Tamil Nadu-600028
Ph : 91-044-4934676
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

