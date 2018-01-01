JUST IN
Crestworld Marine Ltd.

BSE: 531308 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Crestworld Marine Ltd. (CRESTWORLDMARIN) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92 0.54 -1.38 0.00 -
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79 0.04 -0.24 0.00 -
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78 0.88 0.18 0.32 5.34
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64 0.02 -0.05 0.00 -
Scope Indus. 1.52 0.00 1.64 0.58 0.02 8.45 0.18
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04 0.35 0.00 0.05 34.60
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85 0.01 -0.02 0.00 -
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73 0.08 -0.01 0.21 23.29
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61 0.25 -0.01 0.04 27.50
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33 0.25 0.21 0.31 3.23

