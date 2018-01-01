JUST IN
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2013 2012 2011
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 5.88 8.61 15.09
Net Cash From Operating Activities 13.68 58.99 -24.83
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.01 -22.74 -11.86
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -17.04 -38.98 30.21
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -3.35 -2.73 -6.48
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.53 5.88 8.61
