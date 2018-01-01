You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|12.89
|Reserves
|-51.32
|154.87
|147.65
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-37.33
|168.86
|160.54
|Secured Loans
|296.94
|272.61
|264.01
|Unsecured Loans
|17.25
|17.82
|14.95
|Total Debt
|314.19
|290.43
|278.96
|Total Liabilities
|276.86
|459.29
|439.50
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|159.15
|159.66
|140.49
|Capital Work in Progress
|31.56
|31.16
|46.85
|Investments
|18.06
|18.24
|3.14
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|129.70
|179.44
|179.20
|Sundry Debtors
|128.85
|396.83
|343.19
|Cash and Bank
|2.53
|5.88
|8.61
|Loans and Advances
|60.37
|50.50
|53.55
|Total Current Assets
|321.45
|632.65
|584.55
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|194.22
|331.60
|265.96
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|24.10
|Net Current Assets
|127.23
|301.05
|294.49
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|276.88
|459.29
|439.50
