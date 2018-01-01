JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2013 2012 2011
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 13.99 13.99 12.89
Reserves -51.32 154.87 147.65
Total Shareholders Funds -37.33 168.86 160.54
Secured Loans 296.94 272.61 264.01
Unsecured Loans 17.25 17.82 14.95
Total Debt 314.19 290.43 278.96
Total Liabilities 276.86 459.29 439.50
Application of Funds
Gross Block 159.15 159.66 140.49
Capital Work in Progress 31.56 31.16 46.85
Investments 18.06 18.24 3.14
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 129.70 179.44 179.20
Sundry Debtors 128.85 396.83 343.19
Cash and Bank 2.53 5.88 8.61
Loans and Advances 60.37 50.50 53.55
Total Current Assets 321.45 632.65 584.55
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 194.22 331.60 265.96
Provisions 0.00 0.00 24.10
Net Current Assets 127.23 301.05 294.49
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 276.88 459.29 439.50
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: