Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Net Sales
|267.95
|427.43
|599.92
|Operating Profit
|-165.69
|61.00
|78.71
|Other Income
|33.20
|1.56
|21.51
|Interest
|45.62
|44.60
|38.73
|Depreciation
|8.79
|9.92
|9.57
|Profit Before Tax
|-220.10
|6.48
|30.41
|Tax
|-13.92
|1.28
|7.98
|Profit After Tax
|-206.18
|5.20
|22.43
|
|Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|12.89
|Reserves
|-51.32
|154.87
|147.65
|Net Worth
|-37.33
|168.86
|160.54
|Loans
|314.19
|290.43
|278.96
|Gross Block
|159.15
|159.66
|140.49
|Investments
|18.06
|18.24
|3.14
|Cash
|2.53
|5.88
|8.61
|Debtors
|128.85
|396.83
|343.19
|Net Working Capital
|127.23
|301.05
|294.49
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-61.84
|14.27
|13.12
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-76.95
|1.22
|3.74
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|3.72
|17.40
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
