JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2013 2012 2011
Net Sales 267.95 427.43 599.92
Operating Profit -165.69 61.00 78.71
Other Income 33.20 1.56 21.51
Interest 45.62 44.60 38.73
Depreciation 8.79 9.92 9.57
Profit Before Tax -220.10 6.48 30.41
Tax -13.92 1.28 7.98
Profit After Tax -206.18 5.20 22.43
 
Share Capital 13.99 13.99 12.89
Reserves -51.32 154.87 147.65
Net Worth -37.33 168.86 160.54
Loans 314.19 290.43 278.96
Gross Block 159.15 159.66 140.49
Investments 18.06 18.24 3.14
Cash 2.53 5.88 8.61
Debtors 128.85 396.83 343.19
Net Working Capital 127.23 301.05 294.49
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -61.84 14.27 13.12
Net Profit Margin (%) -76.95 1.22 3.74
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 3.72 17.40
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: