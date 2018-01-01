You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|288.19
|439.04
|599.92
|Excise Duty
|20.24
|11.61
|0.00
|Net Sales
|267.95
|427.43
|599.92
|Other Income
|33.20
|1.56
|21.51
|Stock Adjustments
|-42.21
|-13.53
|4.82
|Total Income
|258.94
|415.46
|626.25
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|189.74
|269.84
|412.18
|Power & Fuel Cost
|2.75
|2.90
|3.56
|Employee Cost
|36.73
|38.74
|50.93
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|7.34
|8.96
|44.94
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|14.24
|20.04
|28.72
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|173.83
|13.97
|7.21
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|424.63
|354.45
|547.54
|Operating Profit
|-165.69
|61.00
|78.71
|Interest
|45.62
|44.60
|38.73
|Gross Profit
|-211.31
|16.40
|39.98
|Depreciation
|8.79
|9.92
|9.57
|Profit Before Tax
|-220.10
|6.48
|30.41
|Tax
|-13.92
|1.28
|7.98
|Net Profit
|-206.18
|5.20
|22.43
