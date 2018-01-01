JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2013 2012 2011
Income
Sales Turnover 288.19 439.04 599.92
Excise Duty 20.24 11.61 0.00
Net Sales 267.95 427.43 599.92
Other Income 33.20 1.56 21.51
Stock Adjustments -42.21 -13.53 4.82
Total Income 258.94 415.46 626.25
Expenditure
Raw Materials 189.74 269.84 412.18
Power & Fuel Cost 2.75 2.90 3.56
Employee Cost 36.73 38.74 50.93
Other Manufacturing Expenses 7.34 8.96 44.94
Selling and Administration Expenses 14.24 20.04 28.72
Miscellaneous Expenses 173.83 13.97 7.21
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 424.63 354.45 547.54
Operating Profit -165.69 61.00 78.71
Interest 45.62 44.60 38.73
Gross Profit -211.31 16.40 39.98
Depreciation 8.79 9.92 9.57
Profit Before Tax -220.10 6.48 30.41
Tax -13.92 1.28 7.98
Net Profit -206.18 5.20 22.43
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: