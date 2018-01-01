You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Revenue
|27.35
|25.28
|22.76
|-2.50
|66.15
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.00
|0.09
|1.71
|0.03
|Total Income
|27.53
|25.28
|22.85
|-0.79
|66.18
|Expenditure
|30.95
|51.74
|26.35
|175.46
|62.25
|Operating Profit
|-3.42
|-26.47
|-3.50
|-176.25
|3.93
|Interest
|9.07
|9.53
|8.47
|10.47
|9.79
|PBDT
|-12.49
|-36.00
|-11.97
|-186.72
|-5.85
|Depreciation
|1.93
|1.93
|1.92
|2.08
|2.28
|PBT
|-14.42
|-37.93
|-13.89
|-188.80
|-8.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|-7.00
|Net Profit
|-14.42
|-37.93
|-13.89
|-182.88
|-1.13
|EPS (Rs)
|-10.30
|-27.10
|-9.93
|-130.69
|-0.91
