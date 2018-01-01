JUST IN
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2013 Sep-2013 Jun-2013 Mar-2013 Dec-2012
Revenue 27.35 25.28 22.76 -2.50 66.15
Other Income 0.18 0.00 0.09 1.71 0.03
Total Income 27.53 25.28 22.85 -0.79 66.18
Expenditure 30.95 51.74 26.35 175.46 62.25
Operating Profit -3.42 -26.47 -3.50 -176.25 3.93
Interest 9.07 9.53 8.47 10.47 9.79
PBDT -12.49 -36.00 -11.97 -186.72 -5.85
Depreciation 1.93 1.93 1.92 2.08 2.28
PBT -14.42 -37.93 -13.89 -188.80 -8.13
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.92 -7.00
Net Profit -14.42 -37.93 -13.89 -182.88 -1.13
EPS (Rs) -10.30 -27.10 -9.93 -130.69 -0.91
