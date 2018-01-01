You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|4.53
|1.70
|1.65
|Current Ratio
|0.97
|1.13
|1.16
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.81
|2.93
|4.47
|Inventory turnover ratio
|1.86
|2.45
|3.59
|Debtors turnover ratio
|1.10
|1.19
|2.48
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-0.77
|1.23
|1.79
|Operating Margin (%)
|-9.07
|14.71
|13.12
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-23.12
|1.74
|3.74
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|12.16
|17.40
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|4.63
|15.04
