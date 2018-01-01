You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '13
|Mar '13
|Sep '12
|Mar '12
|Sep '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|48.04
|63.65
|204.30
|196.94
|235.10
|Other Income
|0.09
|1.74
|0.35
|0.36
|1.19
|Total Income
|48.12
|65.39
|204.65
|197.30
|236.29
|Total Expenditure
|78.09
|237.71
|202.59
|166.55
|205.83
|Operating Profit
|-29.97
|-172.32
|2.06
|30.75
|30.46
|Interest
|18.00
|20.25
|20.80
|23.95
|20.86
|Gross Profit
|-47.97
|-192.58
|-18.74
|6.80
|9.60
|Depreciation
|3.85
|4.36
|4.43
|5.16
|4.76
|PBT
|-51.82
|-196.94
|-23.17
|1.64
|4.84
|Tax
|0.00
|-12.92
|-1.00
|0.63
|0.65
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-51.82
|-184.02
|-22.17
|1.01
|4.19
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.99
|-123.26
|-16.31
|-1.86
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-50.83
|-60.76
|-5.86
|2.87
|4.19
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-37.03
|0.00
|-15.84
|0.72
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.18
|1.12
|0.96
|0.92
|0.92
|Share Holding (%)
|84.44
|80.05
|68.55
|65.70
|65.69
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.06
|0.12
|0.28
|0.32
|0.33
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|25.65
|42.04
|63.26
|66.32
|68.37
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|3.99
|8.39
|19.90
|22.75
|23.45
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|74.35
|57.96
|36.74
|33.68
|31.63
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|11.57
|11.56
|11.55
|11.55
|10.85
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
