Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|75.38
|270.45
|323.06
|447.44
|310.89
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.38
|1.28
|0.21
|0.19
|Total Income
|75.65
|270.83
|324.34
|447.65
|311.08
|Total Expenditure
|109.04
|264.84
|278.71
|392.45
|268.86
|Operating Profit
|-33.39
|5.99
|45.63
|55.20
|42.22
|Interest
|27.07
|30.59
|32.15
|24.76
|19.10
|Gross Profit
|-60.46
|-24.59
|13.48
|30.44
|23.12
|Depreciation
|5.78
|6.71
|7.44
|6.96
|7.80
|PBT
|-66.24
|-31.30
|6.94
|22.73
|14.47
|Tax
|0.00
|-8.00
|1.90
|5.00
|2.15
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-66.24
|-23.30
|5.04
|17.73
|12.32
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-3.53
|-29.87
|-1.49
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-62.71
|6.57
|6.53
|17.73
|12.32
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|13.99
|12.89
|12.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-47.34
|-18.65
|3.60
|13.75
|9.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.18
|1.11
|0.92
|0.6
|0.59
|Share Holding (%)
|84.62
|79.31
|65.70
|46.20
|45.87
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.09
|0.16
|0.32
|0.19
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|39.31
|44.09
|66.32
|27.95
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|6.12
|9.12
|22.75
|15.04
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.13
|0.16
|0.16
|0.5
|0.69
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|60.69
|55.91
|33.68
|72.05
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|9.26
|11.57
|11.55
|38.77
|54.13
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
