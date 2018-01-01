JUST IN
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '13 Dec '12 Dec '11 Dec '10 Dec '09
Net Sales/Income From Operations 75.38 270.45 323.06 447.44 310.89
Other Income 0.27 0.38 1.28 0.21 0.19
Total Income 75.65 270.83 324.34 447.65 311.08
Total Expenditure 109.04 264.84 278.71 392.45 268.86
Operating Profit -33.39 5.99 45.63 55.20 42.22
Interest 27.07 30.59 32.15 24.76 19.10
Gross Profit -60.46 -24.59 13.48 30.44 23.12
Depreciation 5.78 6.71 7.44 6.96 7.80
PBT -66.24 -31.30 6.94 22.73 14.47
Tax 0.00 -8.00 1.90 5.00 2.15
Net Profit/(Loss) -66.24 -23.30 5.04 17.73 12.32
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items -3.53 -29.87 -1.49 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -62.71 6.57 6.53 17.73 12.32
Equity Share Capital 13.99 13.99 13.99 12.89 12.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -47.34 -18.65 3.60 13.75 9.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.18 1.11 0.92 0.6 0.59
Share Holding (%) 84.62 79.31 65.70 46.20 45.87
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.09 0.16 0.32 0.19 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 39.31 44.09 66.32 27.95 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 6.12 9.12 22.75 15.04 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.13 0.16 0.16 0.5 0.69
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 60.69 55.91 33.68 72.05 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 9.26 11.57 11.55 38.77 54.13
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
