Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Mar '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|267.95
|432.04
|621.01
|444.32
|334.36
|Other Income
|2.09
|1.55
|0.42
|2.21
|3.23
|Total Income
|270.04
|433.59
|621.43
|446.53
|337.59
|Total Expenditure
|440.30
|372.38
|542.72
|383.36
|293.70
|Operating Profit
|-170.26
|61.21
|78.71
|63.17
|43.89
|Interest
|41.05
|44.81
|38.73
|25.41
|18.72
|Gross Profit
|-211.31
|16.40
|39.98
|37.76
|25.17
|Depreciation
|8.79
|9.92
|9.57
|10.99
|8.06
|PBT
|-220.10
|6.48
|29.93
|27.57
|14.76
|Tax
|-13.92
|1.28
|7.50
|9.00
|3.40
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-206.18
|5.20
|22.43
|18.57
|11.36
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-139.57
|-1.49
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-66.61
|6.69
|22.43
|18.57
|9.38
|Equity Share Capital
|13.99
|13.99
|12.89
|12.82
|12.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|154.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-147.34
|3.72
|17.40
|14.49
|8.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.12
|0.92
|0.6
|0.59
|0.59
|Share Holding (%)
|80.05
|65.70
|46.20
|45.87
|45.87
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.12
|0.32
|0.41
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|42.04
|66.32
|59.66
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|8.39
|22.75
|32.10
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.16
|0.16
|0.28
|0.69
|0.69
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|57.96
|33.68
|40.33
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|11.56
|11.55
|21.70
|54.13
|54.13
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
