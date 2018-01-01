You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
304 A Jaina Tower - 1
District Centre JanakPuri
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-45530148
Phone1 - 91-11-45530149
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - shaila.aggarwal@crewbos.com
|Corporate Office
|
199 Udyog Vihar
Phase 1
Gurgaon - India
FAX - 91-0124-4005011
Phone1 - 91-0124-4139400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - communication@crewbos.com
|Factory/plant
|
153 Sector 4
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
P No SPL-190
Industrial Area Neemrana
Alwar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
199
Udyog Vihar Phase-I
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
140
Leather Complex
Jalandhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
8 & 9 Sector-7
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
172
Udyog Vihar Phase-1
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
71/3B & 70/2 Walaja Taluk
Manthangal Village
Vellore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
37 Sector-4
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
