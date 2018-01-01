JUST IN
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 304 A Jaina Tower - 1
District Centre JanakPuri
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-45530148
Phone1 - 91-11-45530149
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - shaila.aggarwal@crewbos.com
Corporate Office 199 Udyog Vihar
Phase 1
Gurgaon - India
FAX - 91-0124-4005011
Phone1 - 91-0124-4139400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - communication@crewbos.com
Factory/plant 153 Sector 4
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant P No SPL-190
Industrial Area Neemrana
Alwar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 199
Udyog Vihar Phase-I
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 140
Leather Complex
Jalandhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 8 & 9 Sector-7
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 172
Udyog Vihar Phase-1
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 71/3B & 70/2 Walaja Taluk
Manthangal Village
Vellore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 37 Sector-4
IMT Manesar
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

