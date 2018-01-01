JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013 Mar 2013 Dec 2012
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 15.38 15.56 17.22 19.95 20.69
Total Promoters 15.38 15.56 17.22 19.95 20.69
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 84.62 84.44 80.18 77.45 76.71
Indian Public 69.57 68.94 57.93 58.83 56.28
Others 15.05 15.50 22.25 18.62 20.43
Total Non Promoter 84.62 84.44 80.18 77.45 76.71
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 97.40 97.40 97.40
Custodians 0.00 0.00 2.60 2.60 2.60
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: