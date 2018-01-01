You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Dec 2012
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|15.38
|15.56
|17.22
|19.95
|20.69
|Total Promoters
|15.38
|15.56
|17.22
|19.95
|20.69
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|84.62
|84.44
|80.18
|77.45
|76.71
|Indian Public
|69.57
|68.94
|57.93
|58.83
|56.28
|Others
|15.05
|15.50
|22.25
|18.62
|20.43
|Total Non Promoter
|84.62
|84.44
|80.18
|77.45
|76.71
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|97.40
|97.40
|97.40
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
