Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Announcements
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
17/11/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
17/10/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Order for appointment of Provisional Liquidator passed by Hon'ble Court of Delhi
15/05/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31 2013
17/02/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Sept 30, 2013
20/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for June 30, 2013
20/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2013 (Audited)
20/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Clause 35A)
11/11/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
24/10/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
01/10/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Appointment of Director
21/09/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Board to consider Final Dividend
21/09/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Notice proclamation of sale received from Tax Recovery Officer, Income Tax Department, Central, Fari
16/09/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
12/09/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Resignation of Director
22/08/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Appointment of Nominee Director
30/07/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
26/07/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Board Meeting Adjourned to July 26, 2013
01/07/2013 | bse
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
04/06/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Board to consider Final Dividend
24/05/2013 | bse
