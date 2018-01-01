You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Netwrk.18 Media
|53.80
|5,632.54
|66.86
|-118.69
|3,690.78
|Mahindra Logis.
|510.70
|3,633.12
|2,588.69
|44.78
|361.52
|Kesar Terminals
|146.65
|160.14
|43.90
|16.86
|107.26
|Bhagya. Prop.
|20.80
|66.56
|2.47
|1.13
|99.34
|MMTC
|48.15
|4,815.00
|11,708.36
|57.06
|2,061.96
|Optiemus Infra.
|218.30
|1,873.23
|1,062.93
|9.88
|539.61
|Standard Inds.
|21.75
|139.90
|7.35
|-19.81
|90.61
|Urja Global
|4.95
|251.06
|117.06
|1.03
|123.11
|Uniphos Enter.
|86.10
|598.83
|0.00
|11.26
|294.71
|Adani Enterp.
|162.25
|17,844.26
|8,595.01
|221.64
|11,074.53
|Opto Circuits
|8.05
|231.44
|50.38
|-364.04
|1,639.51
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|35.10
|2,588.94
|520.66
|-523.43
|9,926.99
|Andhra Sugars
|454.70
|1,232.69
|972.00
|120.51
|1,243.88
|Madhav Marbles
|60.80
|54.42
|79.54
|5.15
|127.96
|Karuturi Global
|2.00
|299.50
|10.16
|1.07
|1,583.02
|Sical Logistics
|222.20
|1,235.43
|817.37
|45.54
|1,498.15
|Adani Ports
|386.60
|80,062.93
|4,878.86
|3,100.61
|37,165.88
|Newgen Software
|243.45
|1,685.65
|383.12
|50.16
|349.00
|Kothari Petroche
|23.35
|137.41
|243.95
|5.84
|105.71
|GAIL (India)
|446.45
|75,508.09
|48,882.99
|3,502.91
|45,297.85
