JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Netwrk.18 Media 53.80 5,632.54 66.86 -118.69 3,690.78
Mahindra Logis. 510.70 3,633.12 2,588.69 44.78 361.52
Kesar Terminals 146.65 160.14 43.90 16.86 107.26
Bhagya. Prop. 20.80 66.56 2.47 1.13 99.34
MMTC 48.15 4,815.00 11,708.36 57.06 2,061.96
Optiemus Infra. 218.30 1,873.23 1,062.93 9.88 539.61
Standard Inds. 21.75 139.90 7.35 -19.81 90.61
Urja Global 4.95 251.06 117.06 1.03 123.11
Uniphos Enter. 86.10 598.83 0.00 11.26 294.71
Adani Enterp. 162.25 17,844.26 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Opto Circuits 8.05 231.44 50.38 -364.04 1,639.51
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 2,588.94 520.66 -523.43 9,926.99
Andhra Sugars 454.70 1,232.69 972.00 120.51 1,243.88
Madhav Marbles 60.80 54.42 79.54 5.15 127.96
Karuturi Global 2.00 299.50 10.16 1.07 1,583.02
Sical Logistics 222.20 1,235.43 817.37 45.54 1,498.15
Adani Ports 386.60 80,062.93 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
Newgen Software 243.45 1,685.65 383.12 50.16 349.00
Kothari Petroche 23.35 137.41 243.95 5.84 105.71
GAIL (India) 446.45 75,508.09 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: