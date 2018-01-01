You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Bata India
|710.90
|0.45
|-1.71
|-0.56
|-3.43
|2.69
|43.02
|610.90
|Relaxo Footwear
|618.35
|1.15
|0.53
|0.91
|-2.71
|21.87
|32.99
|518.35
|Mirza Internatio
|123.00
|0.16
|-9.89
|-10.90
|-21.78
|-25.68
|39.22
|23.00
|Khadim India
|667.40
|-0.99
|-3.85
|-4.62
|-3.38
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Sreeleathers
|234.15
|0.62
|-3.10
|-11.52
|33.69
|49.33
|82.86
|(-)
|Bhartiya Intl.
|411.20
|1.46
|0.78
|-8.35
|-25.89
|-31.93
|-22.01
|311.20
|Liberty Shoes
|202.50
|0.27
|-6.21
|-14.01
|-15.54
|-0.42
|25.15
|102.50
|Superhouse Ltd
|143.05
|-0.83
|-7.29
|-13.54
|-18.86
|-13.75
|-1.62
|43.05
