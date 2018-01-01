JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Bata India 710.90 0.45 -1.71 -0.56 -3.43 2.69 43.02 610.90
Relaxo Footwear 618.35 1.15 0.53 0.91 -2.71 21.87 32.99 518.35
Mirza Internatio 123.00 0.16 -9.89 -10.90 -21.78 -25.68 39.22 23.00
Khadim India 667.40 -0.99 -3.85 -4.62 -3.38 (-) (-) (-)
Sreeleathers 234.15 0.62 -3.10 -11.52 33.69 49.33 82.86 (-)
Bhartiya Intl. 411.20 1.46 0.78 -8.35 -25.89 -31.93 -22.01 311.20
Liberty Shoes 202.50 0.27 -6.21 -14.01 -15.54 -0.42 25.15 102.50
Superhouse Ltd 143.05 -0.83 -7.29 -13.54 -18.86 -13.75 -1.62 43.05

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crew B.O.S. Products: