Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep
|Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Liberty Shoes
|202.45
|0.35
|344.97
|66.36
|3.52
|3.43
|59.02
|Superhouse Ltd
|143.35
|0.00
|158.12
|134.03
|3.34
|7.44
|19.27
|Super Tannery
|5.56
|-4.96
|60.05
|58.49
|0.98
|0.29
|19.17
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|37.65
|1.35
|51.51
|18.15
|0.41
|0.99
|38.03
|Phoenix Intl.
|17.00
|-1.45
|28.54
|11.04
|0.42
|0.82
|20.73
|Sarup Industries
|62.50
|-4.94
|20.31
|9.58
|0.06
|0.00
|-
|Mayur Leather
|18.95
|4.99
|9.15
|3.27
|-1.03
|0.00
|-
|Euro Leder Fash
|18.05
|-5.00
|8.07
|22.08
|0.27
|1.80
|10.03
|Welterman Intl.
|4.13
|-4.84
|1.83
|0.36
|-0.04
|0.00
|-
|Oscar Global
|3.00
|0.00
|0.99
|1.45
|-0.27
|0.00
|-
