Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.

BSE: 532542 Sector: Others
NSE: CREWBOS ISIN Code: INE514G01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 16 Sep Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Liberty Shoes 202.45 0.35 344.97 66.36 3.52 3.43 59.02
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12 134.03 3.34 7.44 19.27
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05 58.49 0.98 0.29 19.17
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51 18.15 0.41 0.99 38.03
Phoenix Intl. 17.00 -1.45 28.54 11.04 0.42 0.82 20.73
Sarup Industries 62.50 -4.94 20.31 9.58 0.06 0.00 -
Mayur Leather 18.95 4.99 9.15 3.27 -1.03 0.00 -
Euro Leder Fash 18.05 -5.00 8.07 22.08 0.27 1.80 10.03
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83 0.36 -0.04 0.00 -
Oscar Global 3.00 0.00 0.99 1.45 -0.27 0.00 -

