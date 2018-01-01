You are here » Home
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532542
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CREWBOS
|ISIN Code: INE514G01019
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 16 Sep
|
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.20
|VOLUME
|33159
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd. (CREWBOS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|16-09-2013
|5.15
|5.35
|5.05
|5.20
|33159
|147
|13-09-2013
|5.00
|5.30
|4.55
|4.90
|27966
|392
|12-09-2013
|4.50
|4.95
|4.50
|4.95
|56306
|174
|11-09-2013
|4.20
|4.55
|4.05
|4.50
|42351
|294
|10-09-2013
|4.15
|4.60
|4.10
|4.40
|55414
|321
|06-09-2013
|4.40
|4.40
|4.25
|4.35
|22214
|164
|05-09-2013
|4.40
|4.45
|4.35
|4.40
|29656
|84
|04-09-2013
|4.30
|4.65
|4.25
|4.30
|59311
|444
|03-09-2013
|4.65
|4.65
|4.35
|4.45
|27704
|105
|02-09-2013
|4.30
|4.45
|4.20
|4.45
|14039
|60
|30-08-2013
|4.25
|4.45
|4.15
|4.25
|17735
|285
|29-08-2013
|4.05
|4.30
|4.05
|4.25
|8067
|52
|28-08-2013
|4.45
|4.50
|4.20
|4.20
|12136
|72
|27-08-2013
|4.50
|4.50
|4.30
|4.40
|9953
|57
|26-08-2013
|4.50
|4.60
|4.40
|4.50
|8607
|436
|23-08-2013
|4.60
|4.65
|4.25
|4.40
|34833
|138
|22-08-2013
|4.45
|4.70
|4.45
|4.45
|31212
|81
|21-08-2013
|4.70
|4.85
|4.55
|4.65
|47886
|79
|20-08-2013
|4.80
|4.80
|4.75
|4.75
|109303
|85
|19-08-2013
|5.00
|5.00
|4.75
|5.00
|62106
|108
