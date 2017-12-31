JUST IN
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.41
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.25 17.66 -81.6
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 3.25 17.68 -81.62
Total Expenses 2.11 16.6 -87.29
Operating Profit 1.14 1.08 5.56
Net Profit 0.11 0.19 -42.11
Equity Capital 4.43 4.43 -
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 48.58
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.11
7.12
Week Low/High 0.00
7.12
Month Low/High 7.11
7.00
YEAR Low/High 6.79
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
30.00

