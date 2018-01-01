JUST IN
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
18-08-2017 Book Closure 22-09-2017 26-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
17-08-2016 Book Closure 23-09-2016 28-09-2016 A.G.M.
17-08-2015 Book Closure 23-09-2015 28-09-2015 A.G.M.
12-09-2014 Book Closure 26-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
21-08-2013 Book Closure 20-09-2013 24-09-2013 A.G.M.
11-09-2012 Book Closure 21-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M.
05-09-2011 Book Closure 27-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
02-11-2010 Book Closure 24-09-2010 27-09-2010 A.G.M.

