JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.12
CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.43 4.43 4.43
Reserves 0.09 -0.46 -0.95
Total Shareholders Funds 4.52 3.97 3.48
Secured Loans 13.46 14.13 13.88
Unsecured Loans 3.87 3.91 17.33
Total Debt 17.33 18.04 31.21
Total Liabilities 21.85 22.01 34.69
Application of Funds
Gross Block 26.39 25.94 25.94
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1.92 3.86 7.82
Sundry Debtors 6.08 16.78 11.11
Cash and Bank 6.03 2.69 0.95
Loans and Advances 2.39 2.80 5.27
Total Current Assets 16.42 26.13 25.15
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 7.31 17.40 4.84
Provisions 0.17 0.15 0.00
Net Current Assets 8.94 8.58 20.31
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 21.85 22.01 34.69
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crimson Metal Engineering Company: