Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|Reserves
|0.09
|-0.46
|-0.95
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.52
|3.97
|3.48
|Secured Loans
|13.46
|14.13
|13.88
|Unsecured Loans
|3.87
|3.91
|17.33
|Total Debt
|17.33
|18.04
|31.21
|Total Liabilities
|21.85
|22.01
|34.69
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|26.39
|25.94
|25.94
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1.92
|3.86
|7.82
|Sundry Debtors
|6.08
|16.78
|11.11
|Cash and Bank
|6.03
|2.69
|0.95
|Loans and Advances
|2.39
|2.80
|5.27
|Total Current Assets
|16.42
|26.13
|25.15
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|7.31
|17.40
|4.84
|Provisions
|0.17
|0.15
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|8.94
|8.58
|20.31
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|21.85
|22.01
|34.69
