Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|45.99
|45.72
|44.31
|Operating Profit
|4.52
|4.20
|4.31
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.20
|0.20
|Interest
|2.73
|2.47
|2.66
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.95
|0.95
|Profit Before Tax
|0.82
|0.78
|0.70
|Tax
|0.27
|0.29
|-0.16
|Profit After Tax
|0.55
|0.49
|0.86
|
|Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|Reserves
|0.09
|-0.46
|-0.95
|Net Worth
|4.52
|3.97
|3.48
|Loans
|17.33
|18.04
|31.21
|Gross Block
|26.39
|25.94
|25.94
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|6.03
|2.69
|0.95
|Debtors
|6.08
|16.78
|11.11
|Net Working Capital
|8.94
|8.58
|20.31
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|9.83
|9.19
|9.73
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.20
|1.07
|1.94
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|1.25
|1.10
|1.95
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
