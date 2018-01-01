You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|50.30
|49.83
|44.31
|Excise Duty
|4.31
|4.11
|0.00
|Net Sales
|45.99
|45.72
|44.31
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.20
|0.20
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.46
|-0.42
|0.18
|Total Income
|45.65
|45.50
|44.69
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|32.31
|31.64
|31.74
|Power & Fuel Cost
|3.73
|3.62
|3.34
|Employee Cost
|1.46
|1.24
|1.96
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|1.71
|1.59
|1.64
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.72
|1.96
|1.56
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.18
|1.24
|0.15
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|41.11
|41.29
|40.39
|Operating Profit
|4.52
|4.20
|4.31
|Interest
|2.73
|2.47
|2.66
|Gross Profit
|1.79
|1.73
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.95
|0.95
|Profit Before Tax
|0.82
|0.78
|0.70
|Tax
|0.27
|0.29
|-0.16
|Net Profit
|0.55
|0.49
|0.86
