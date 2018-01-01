JUST IN
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
7.12

7.12

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 50.30 49.83 44.31
Excise Duty 4.31 4.11 0.00
Net Sales 45.99 45.72 44.31
Other Income 0.12 0.20 0.20
Stock Adjustments -0.46 -0.42 0.18
Total Income 45.65 45.50 44.69
Expenditure
Raw Materials 32.31 31.64 31.74
Power & Fuel Cost 3.73 3.62 3.34
Employee Cost 1.46 1.24 1.96
Other Manufacturing Expenses 1.71 1.59 1.64
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.72 1.96 1.56
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.18 1.24 0.15
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 41.11 41.29 40.39
Operating Profit 4.52 4.20 4.31
Interest 2.73 2.47 2.66
Gross Profit 1.79 1.73 1.65
Depreciation 0.97 0.95 0.95
Profit Before Tax 0.82 0.78 0.70
Tax 0.27 0.29 -0.16
Net Profit 0.55 0.49 0.86
