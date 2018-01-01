You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|3.25
|3.50
|20.01
|8.47
|17.66
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Total Income
|3.25
|3.51
|20.01
|8.48
|17.68
|Expenditure
|2.11
|2.65
|18.97
|7.05
|16.60
|Operating Profit
|1.14
|0.86
|1.04
|1.43
|1.08
|Interest
|0.70
|0.49
|0.44
|0.99
|0.61
|PBDT
|0.45
|0.37
|0.59
|0.44
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.24
|0.25
|0.24
|PBT
|0.18
|0.10
|0.35
|0.19
|0.23
|Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|0.16
|0.04
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.03
|0.25
|0.03
|0.19
|EPS (Rs)
|0.25
|0.07
|0.57
|0.07
|0.43
