Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 3.25 3.50 20.01 8.47 17.66
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02
Total Income 3.25 3.51 20.01 8.48 17.68
Expenditure 2.11 2.65 18.97 7.05 16.60
Operating Profit 1.14 0.86 1.04 1.43 1.08
Interest 0.70 0.49 0.44 0.99 0.61
PBDT 0.45 0.37 0.59 0.44 0.47
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.24 0.25 0.24
PBT 0.18 0.10 0.35 0.19 0.23
Tax 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.16 0.04
Net Profit 0.11 0.03 0.25 0.03 0.19
EPS (Rs) 0.25 0.07 0.57 0.07 0.43
