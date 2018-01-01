JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.12
CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 4.11 6.58 10.05
Current Ratio 1.02 0.98 1.19
Asset turnover ratio 1.92 1.92 1.71
Inventory turnover ratio 17.40 8.53 8.18
Debtors turnover ratio 4.40 3.57 2.76
Interest Coverage ratio 1.30 1.32 1.26
Operating Margin (%) 9.01 8.43 9.73
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.09 0.98 1.94
Return on Capital Employed (%) 15.38 10.83 9.08
Return on Net Worth (%) 10.21 9.09 15.96
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crimson Metal Engineering Company: