Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.12
|CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|4.11
|6.58
|10.05
|Current Ratio
|1.02
|0.98
|1.19
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.92
|1.92
|1.71
|Inventory turnover ratio
|17.40
|8.53
|8.18
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.40
|3.57
|2.76
|Interest Coverage ratio
|1.30
|1.32
|1.26
|Operating Margin (%)
|9.01
|8.43
|9.73
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.09
|0.98
|1.94
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|15.38
|10.83
|9.08
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|10.21
|9.09
|15.96
Quick Links for Crimson Metal Engineering Company: