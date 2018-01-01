You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.12
|CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|23.51
|26.13
|19.86
|25.36
|20.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Total Income
|23.52
|26.16
|19.95
|25.47
|20.46
|Total Expenditure
|21.62
|23.65
|17.93
|23.59
|19.09
|Operating Profit
|1.90
|2.51
|2.02
|1.88
|1.37
|Interest
|0.93
|1.60
|1.13
|1.40
|1.06
|Gross Profit
|0.96
|0.91
|0.89
|0.48
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.49
|0.48
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.45
|0.42
|0.42
|0.47
|0.31
|Tax
|0.17
|0.20
|0.08
|0.23
|0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.28
|0.22
|0.34
|0.24
|0.25
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.28
|0.22
|0.34
|0.24
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.50
|0.76
|0.54
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.27
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.65
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.17
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.35
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
