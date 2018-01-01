You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|26.76
|37.52
|26.35
|34.49
|34.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.11
|0.09
|0.06
|0.49
|Total Income
|26.77
|37.63
|26.44
|34.55
|35.13
|Total Expenditure
|23.73
|34.53
|24.42
|31.91
|32.45
|Operating Profit
|3.04
|3.10
|2.01
|2.64
|2.68
|Interest
|1.63
|1.74
|1.59
|1.62
|1.66
|Gross Profit
|1.41
|1.36
|0.43
|1.02
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.71
|0.00
|0.84
|0.79
|PBT
|0.63
|0.65
|0.42
|0.18
|0.23
|Tax
|0.24
|0.12
|0.08
|0.03
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.39
|0.53
|0.34
|0.15
|0.23
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.39
|0.53
|0.34
|0.15
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|1.19
|0.78
|0.52
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|60.56
|60.65
|60.65
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|39.35
|39.35
|39.35
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
