Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|45.99
|45.72
|44.31
|61.60
|115.85
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.20
|0.20
|1.21
|2.60
|Total Income
|46.11
|45.92
|44.51
|62.81
|118.45
|Total Expenditure
|41.58
|42.67
|40.20
|58.42
|113.09
|Operating Profit
|4.53
|3.25
|4.31
|4.38
|5.36
|Interest
|2.73
|2.47
|2.66
|2.73
|3.20
|Gross Profit
|1.80
|0.78
|1.65
|1.65
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.00
|0.95
|1.02
|0.89
|PBT
|0.82
|0.78
|0.70
|0.63
|1.27
|Tax
|0.27
|0.29
|-0.16
|0.00
|0.28
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.55
|0.49
|0.86
|0.63
|0.99
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.55
|0.49
|0.86
|0.63
|0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|4.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.25
|1.10
|1.95
|2.11
|2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|60.65
|60.65
|60.65
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|39.35
|39.35
|39.35
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
