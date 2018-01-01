JUST IN
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 45.99 45.72 44.31 61.60 115.85
Other Income 0.12 0.20 0.20 1.21 2.60
Total Income 46.11 45.92 44.51 62.81 118.45
Total Expenditure 41.58 42.67 40.20 58.42 113.09
Operating Profit 4.53 3.25 4.31 4.38 5.36
Interest 2.73 2.47 2.66 2.73 3.20
Gross Profit 1.80 0.78 1.65 1.65 2.16
Depreciation 0.97 0.00 0.95 1.02 0.89
PBT 0.82 0.78 0.70 0.63 1.27
Tax 0.27 0.29 -0.16 0.00 0.28
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.55 0.49 0.86 0.63 0.99
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.55 0.49 0.86 0.63 0.99
Equity Share Capital 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.43 4.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.96 0.96 0.96 0.96 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 1.25 1.10 1.95 2.11 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.27 0.27 0.27
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 60.65 60.65 60.65
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.17 0.17 0.17
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 39.35 39.35 39.35
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
