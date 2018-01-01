JUST IN
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 0
BSE Code 526977
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group P
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Chennai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange

