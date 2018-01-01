You are here » Home » » Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb
|7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
K Sons Complex
163/1 Prakasam Road IInd Floor
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investorgrievance@crmetal.in
|Branch
|
B-37 Lawrence Road
Industrial Area
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-7193822
Phone1 - 91-11-7188276 / 7180284
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
163/1 Prakasam Road
Broadway
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-5222938
Phone1 - 91-44-516209/234/347
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Karasur Village
Villianur Commune
Pondicherry (U T) - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - jignesh@skcipl.in
|Factory/plant
|
Sedarpet Industrial Estate
Mailam Road
Pondicherry (U T) - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - jignesh@skcipl.in
Quick Links for Crimson Metal Engineering Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices