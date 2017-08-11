Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb
|7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Announcements
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Submission Of Revised Results - Financial Results For Dec 31 2017 As Per Ind_As Of Schedule III O
12/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Results-Financial Results For Dec 31 2017
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting On Feb 14 2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
13/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Financial Results For Sep 30 2017
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
06/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting On Dec 14 2017
06/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd PCS Certificate For Transfer/ Transmission/ Transposition For The Half Year Ended September 2017
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Financial Results For Sep 30 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Scrutinizers Report
27/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Outcome of AGM
27/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Raising of Funds
26/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
21/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
17/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting On Thursday 17Th August 2017
11/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
