Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb
|7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Coal India
|297.80
|-2.26
|320.00
|234.00
|184856.67
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|1.53
|339.55
|226.75
|134765.94
|Vedanta
|316.95
|4.43
|355.70
|217.95
|117816.65
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|2.32
|320.50
|175.05
|72020.47
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|2.82
|755.12
|408.02
|70154.00
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|3.32
|283.95
|179.55
|50995.18
|NMDC
|123.75
|1.39
|162.55
|102.80
|39153.26
|S A I L
|72.20
|3.96
|101.40
|53.00
|29822.43
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|3.79
|294.15
|103.00
|21086.36
|KIOCL
|234.20
|-3.44
|506.45
|84.10
|14860.22
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|2.16
|97.65
|60.75
|12341.69
|Hind.Copper
|64.80
|1.89
|110.55
|55.45
|5995.43
|MOIL
|205.80
|1.08
|285.50
|147.50
|5482.10
|APL Apollo
|1896.05
|-2.01
|2587.00
|1073.30
|4499.33
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-4.48
|197.00
|81.00
|4209.04
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|-0.92
|1217.00
|697.00
|4147.89
|G M D C
|128.95
|2.10
|181.20
|112.55
|4100.61
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|5.70
|252.00
|117.95
|4050.08
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|-0.41
|132.40
|66.55
|3935.73
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|-2.27
|182.00
|72.30
|3779.45
