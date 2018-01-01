JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.12
CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Coal India 297.80 -6.90 -2.26 14500.53
Vedanta 316.95 13.45 4.43 11068.70
Hind.Zinc 318.95 4.80 1.53 8316.00
JSW Steel 297.95 6.75 2.32 3576.54
Tata Steel 622.70 17.10 2.82 3444.55
NMDC 123.75 1.70 1.39 2589.14
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 7.30 3.32 925.16
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 1.35 2.16 668.53
G M D C 128.95 2.65 2.10 324.23
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.75 -2.27 307.70
MOIL 205.80 2.20 1.08 305.83
Indian Metals 525.50 -8.25 -1.55 249.83
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 9.25 5.70 218.02
Maithan Alloys 842.25 25.60 3.13 197.69
Welspun Corp 158.70 -7.45 -4.48 174.60
Kalyani Steels 289.45 1.45 0.50 155.92
Mah. Seamless 464.20 11.85 2.62 145.52
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -8.25 -0.92 144.30
Srikalahas. Pip. 322.25 3.25 1.02 140.23
Sarda Energy 417.60 -1.20 -0.29 131.20
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crimson Metal Engineering Company: