Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
JSW Steel 297.95 6.75 2.32 52290.11
Tata Steel 622.70 17.10 2.82 47993.02
S A I L 72.20 2.75 3.96 44160.29
Vedanta 316.95 13.45 4.43 36663.26
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 7.30 3.32 34525.03
Hind.Zinc 318.95 4.80 1.53 17273.00
Jindal Steel 230.10 8.40 3.79 14449.17
Bhushan Steel 42.25 -1.85 -4.20 13702.68
NMDC 123.75 1.70 1.39 8828.14
Jindal Stain. 85.55 -0.35 -0.41 8311.28
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 1.35 2.16 7543.04
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 9.25 5.70 6889.81
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.75 -2.27 5695.72
Uttam Galva 15.90 0.75 4.95 4348.10
Welspun Corp 158.70 -7.45 -4.48 4345.80
Natl. Steel&Agro 32.20 0.75 2.38 3980.38
Uttam Value Ste. 0.19 0.00 0.00 3511.63
Usha Martin 19.05 -1.05 -5.22 3246.54
Surya Roshni 405.40 10.45 2.65 3145.46
APL Apollo 1896.05 -38.95 -2.01 2879.38
