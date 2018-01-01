You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.12
|CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Vedanta
|316.95
|4.43
|46164.15
|36197.47
|17242.82
|129558.21
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|2.82
|81823.38
|72567.15
|6163.96
|85888.07
|S A I L
|72.20
|3.96
|84564.34
|50284.61
|23275.39
|82409.84
|Hindalco Inds.
|227.15
|3.32
|35433.71
|26059.89
|10743.63
|67192.36
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|2.32
|56038.66
|50266.24
|3027.15
|63418.89
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|3.79
|45697.42
|41475.88
|7529.23
|50667.51
|Bhushan Steel
|42.25
|-4.20
|55179.31
|51764.23
|1170.61
|46981.16
|Hind.Zinc
|318.95
|1.53
|17904.00
|9993.00
|3071.00
|39473.00
|NMDC
|123.75
|1.39
|2406.26
|1952.81
|11831.36
|23130.14
|Coal India
|297.80
|-2.26
|355.34
|321.33
|13.52
|17582.29
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.85
|2.16
|8048.87
|7144.43
|566.00
|10655.23
|Jindal Saw
|118.20
|-2.27
|6435.24
|5773.02
|65.50
|9931.18
|Electrosteel St.
|2.41
|-4.74
|10599.61
|9911.85
|1799.07
|9729.04
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|-0.41
|6989.59
|6391.56
|29.73
|7502.84
|Monnet Ispat
|21.40
|-6.35
|7969.56
|6360.87
|157.10
|7377.54
|Uttam Galva
|15.90
|4.95
|7374.20
|5452.30
|154.06
|6581.45
|Usha Martin
|19.05
|-5.22
|5064.16
|4522.72
|44.69
|4651.07
|G M D C
|128.95
|2.10
|2226.81
|1954.46
|21.08
|4420.88
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|5.70
|3053.24
|2233.77
|40.54
|4260.67
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-4.48
|2860.21
|2369.88
|31.51
|3686.90
