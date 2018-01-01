You are here » Home » » Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb
|7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Rathi Steel
|2.66
|-3.97
|8.33
|101.78
|-16.01
|0.00
|-
|Rajas. Tube Mfg
|18.00
|-0.28
|8.12
|25.95
|0.41
|0.00
|-
|Ruchi Strips
|1.50
|4.90
|7.50
|310.64
|4.45
|0.00
|-
|Bhagwandas Metal
|17.15
|-4.99
|6.26
|0.54
|-0.12
|0.00
|-
|Prakash Steelage
|0.32
|-3.03
|5.60
|12.17
|3.85
|1.58
|0.20
|Sh. Steel Wire
|16.50
|0.00
|5.46
|3.41
|0.19
|1.97
|8.38
|Mahalaxmi Seam.
|9.12
|0.00
|4.82
|0.94
|-0.16
|0.00
|-
|Bhuwalka Steel
|4.46
|0.00
|4.63
|44.47
|-5.62
|0.00
|-
|Garg Furnace
|10.61
|-0.75
|4.25
|10.87
|-1.12
|0.00
|-
|Bilpower
|1.67
|0.00
|3.51
|3.30
|2.32
|5.20
|0.32
|Crimson Metal
|7.11
|-4.82
|3.15
|3.25
|0.11
|0.96
|7.41
|Mukat Pipes
|2.59
|4.86
|3.07
|1.28
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Gopal Iron Stl.
|6.18
|0.00
|3.04
|3.01
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Chennai Ferrous
|8.15
|0.00
|2.93
|1.24
|0.42
|7.73
|1.05
|Aditya Ispat
|5.45
|-3.54
|2.92
|5.24
|0.04
|0.72
|7.57
|Anil Spl Steel
|1.08
|2.86
|2.76
|63.52
|1.30
|0.00
|-
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|1.36
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|41.38
|0.47
|3.11
|1.03
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
|8.06
|-0.88
|0.00
|-
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|-
