Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33 101.78 -16.01 0.00 -
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12 25.95 0.41 0.00 -
Ruchi Strips 1.50 4.90 7.50 310.64 4.45 0.00 -
Bhagwandas Metal 17.15 -4.99 6.26 0.54 -0.12 0.00 -
Prakash Steelage 0.32 -3.03 5.60 12.17 3.85 1.58 0.20
Sh. Steel Wire 16.50 0.00 5.46 3.41 0.19 1.97 8.38
Mahalaxmi Seam. 9.12 0.00 4.82 0.94 -0.16 0.00 -
Bhuwalka Steel 4.46 0.00 4.63 44.47 -5.62 0.00 -
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25 10.87 -1.12 0.00 -
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51 3.30 2.32 5.20 0.32
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15 3.25 0.11 0.96 7.41
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07 1.28 -0.06 0.00 -
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04 3.01 -0.05 0.00 -
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93 1.24 0.42 7.73 1.05
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92 5.24 0.04 0.72 7.57
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76 63.52 1.30 0.00 -
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45 1.36 -0.01 0.00 -
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27 41.38 0.47 3.11 1.03
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71 8.06 -0.88 0.00 -
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41 0.01 -0.02 0.00 -

