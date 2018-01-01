You are here » Home
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526977
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE318P01016
|
BSE
14:55 | 20 Feb
|
7.11
|
-0.36
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
7.12
|
HIGH
7.12
|
LOW
7.11
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|7.12
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.47
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|7.47
|52-Week low
|6.79
|P/E
|7.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|20-02-2018
|7.12
|7.12
|7.11
|7.11
|2000
|2
|15-01-2018
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|100
|1
|26-12-2017
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|100
|1
|31-03-2017
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|200
|1
|16-01-2017
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|200
|1
|23-11-2016
|7.45
|7.45
|6.80
|6.80
|1000
|2
|14-10-2016
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|4000
|7
|11-03-2016
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|1700
|3
|29-02-2016
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|100
|1
|21-01-2016
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|100
|1
|23-07-2015
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|7.14
|800
|1
|21-07-2015
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|1000
|1
|17-07-2015
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|1000
|1
|09-07-2015
|6.18
|6.18
|6.18
|6.18
|500
|2
|07-07-2015
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1000
|1
|02-07-2015
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|1000
|2
|26-06-2015
|5.35
|5.35
|5.35
|5.35
|1000
|1
|07-01-2015
|5.10
|5.10
|5.10
|5.10
|800
|2
