Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 526977 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE318P01016
BSE 14:55 | 20 Feb 7.11 -0.36
(-4.82%)
OPEN

7.12

 HIGH

7.12

 LOW

7.11
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
OPEN 7.12
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.47
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 7.47
52-Week low 6.79
P/E 7.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.10
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd. (CRIMSONMETAL) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
20-02-2018 7.12 7.12 7.11 7.11 2000 2
15-01-2018 7.47 7.47 7.47 7.47 100 1
26-12-2017 7.12 7.12 7.12 7.12 100 1
31-03-2017 6.79 6.79 6.79 6.79 200 1
16-01-2017 7.14 7.14 7.14 7.14 200 1
23-11-2016 7.45 7.45 6.80 6.80 1000 2
14-10-2016 7.10 7.10 7.10 7.10 4000 7
11-03-2016 7.47 7.47 7.47 7.47 1700 3
29-02-2016 7.12 7.12 7.12 7.12 100 1
21-01-2016 6.79 6.79 6.79 6.79 100 1
23-07-2015 7.14 7.14 7.14 7.14 800 1
21-07-2015 6.80 6.80 6.80 6.80 1000 1
17-07-2015 6.48 6.48 6.48 6.48 1000 1
09-07-2015 6.18 6.18 6.18 6.18 500 2
07-07-2015 5.89 5.89 5.89 5.89 1000 1
02-07-2015 5.61 5.61 5.61 5.61 1000 2
26-06-2015 5.35 5.35 5.35 5.35 1000 1
07-01-2015 5.10 5.10 5.10 5.10 800 2

