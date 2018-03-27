JUST IN
CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 1945.15 -9.70
(-0.50%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1935.80
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 1949.75 -12.05
(-0.61%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
About CRISIL Ltd.

CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd is a global analytical company providing ratings research and risk and policy advisory services. The company is India's leading ratings agency. They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest banks and leading corporations.The company operates through two segments: Ratings and Research. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates banks small and...> More

CRISIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,947
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.80
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1000.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 113.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

CRISIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 281.35 388.74 -27.63
Other Income 11.16 15.99 -30.21
Total Income 292.51 404.73 -27.73
Total Expenses 201.52 280.72 -28.21
Operating Profit 90.99 124.01 -26.63
Net Profit 55.33 79.84 -30.7
Equity Capital 7.16 7.13 -
CRISIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Info Edg.(India) 1235.15 -2.36 15040.42
CRISIL 1945.15 -0.50 13946.73
Jubilant Food. 2077.00 1.09 13704.05
Godrej Agrovet 648.00 -1.14 12443.54
Gujarat Gas 852.60 -0.28 11738.60
CRISIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.71
Banks/FIs 0.31
FIIs 5.83
Insurance 9.36
Mutual Funds 2.30
Indian Public 13.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.29
CRISIL Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/04 Centrum Broking Hold 2136 PDF IconDetails
CRISIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.22% 0.53% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -1.27% 0.24% -1.68% -0.97%
3 Month 10.03% 9.16% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month 3.16% 1.71% 4.87% 4.22%
1 Year -2.04% -1.75% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year -6.79% -7.55% 16.57% 18.24%

CRISIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1935.80
1956.25
Week Low/High 1905.65
1965.00
Month Low/High 1905.65
2021.00
YEAR Low/High 1752.45
2030.00
All TIME Low/High 9.50
2490.00

