CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|1945.15
|
-9.70
(-0.50%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1935.80
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|1949.75
|
-12.05
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
About CRISIL Ltd.
CRISIL Ltd is a global analytical company providing ratings research and risk and policy advisory services. The company is India's leading ratings agency. They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest banks and leading corporations.The company operates through two segments: Ratings and Research. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates banks small and...> More
CRISIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13,947
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|33.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.80
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1000.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|113.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.19
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
-
Book Closure Notices Published On February 14 2018 In Business Standard And Sakal
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
The Company Has Fixed Book Closure From Monday April 2 2018 To Tuesday April 3 2018 (Both Days Inclu
CRISIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|281.35
|388.74
|-27.63
|Other Income
|11.16
|15.99
|-30.21
|Total Income
|292.51
|404.73
|-27.73
|Total Expenses
|201.52
|280.72
|-28.21
|Operating Profit
|90.99
|124.01
|-26.63
|Net Profit
|55.33
|79.84
|-30.7
|Equity Capital
|7.16
|7.13
|-
CRISIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Info Edg.(India)
|1235.15
|-2.36
|15040.42
|CRISIL
|1945.15
|-0.50
|13946.73
|Jubilant Food.
|2077.00
|1.09
|13704.05
|Godrej Agrovet
|648.00
|-1.14
|12443.54
|Gujarat Gas
|852.60
|-0.28
|11738.60
CRISIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CRISIL Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|20/04
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|2136
|Details
CRISIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.22%
|0.53%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-1.27%
|0.24%
|-1.68%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|10.03%
|9.16%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|3.16%
|1.71%
|4.87%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-2.04%
|-1.75%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-6.79%
|-7.55%
|16.57%
|18.24%
CRISIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1935.80
|
|1956.25
|Week Low/High
|1905.65
|
|1965.00
|Month Low/High
|1905.65
|
|2021.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1752.45
|
|2030.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.50
|
|2490.00
