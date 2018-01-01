CRISIL Ltd.

I am delighted to report that 2015 was a significant year for CRISIL marked byprogress on many fronts. The company strengthened its leadership position across marketsin India and globally. Though business conditions have been challenging CRISIL has beensuccessful in uncovering new growth opportunities.

CRISIL's strength lies in the diversity of its businesses people global reach and thesynergies that it enjoys with McGraw Hill Financial's portfolio of leading brandsincluding Standard & Poor's Ratings Services S&P Capital IQ and SNL FinancialS&P Dow Jones Indices and Platts.

CRISIL's Global Research & Analytics business had an excellent year as Indiabusinesses continued to grow and reinforce their premier position in the market. Thisyear the Company also furthered its franchise and thought leadership agenda enablingdiscussions among regulators and policy makers especially in banking and financialservices and in the infrastructure sector.

CRISIL's relentless focus on excellence innovation customer centricity and agilityguides the organisation towards realising its vision of being the foremost provider ofratings research data and analytics and solutions to our clients investors policymakers and market participants.

I am confident that the progress CRISIL made last year will act as a springboard for itto scale greater heights and fulfil its mission of making markets function better byproviding independent opinions actionable insights and efficient solutions.

Douglas L. Peterson