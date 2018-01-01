JUST IN
CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
13-02-2018 Dividend 1000.00 Final 27-03-2018 02-04-2018
17-10-2017 Dividend 600.00 Interim 3 31-10-2017 -
18-07-2017 Dividend 600.00 Interim 2 27-07-2017 -
20-04-2017 Dividend 600.00 Interim 03-05-2017 -
11-02-2017 Dividend 900.00 Final 21-03-2017 23-03-2017
14-10-2016 Dividend 700.00 Interim 3 21-10-2016 -
19-07-2016 Dividend 600.00 Interim 2 28-07-2016 -
19-04-2016 Dividend 500.00 Interim 28-04-2016 -
09-02-2016 Dividend 300.00 Special 08-03-2016 10-03-2016
09-02-2016 Dividend 700.00 Final 08-03-2016 10-03-2016
17-10-2015 Dividend 500.00 Interim 21-10-2015 -
17-07-2015 Dividend 400.00 Interim 23-07-2015 -
17-04-2015 Dividend 400.00 Interim 23-04-2015 -
14-02-2015 Dividend 600.00 Final 10-03-2015 12-03-2015
14-02-2015 Dividend 400.00 Special 10-03-2015 12-03-2015
17-10-2014 Dividend 400.00 Interim 22-10-2014 -
18-07-2014 Dividend 300.00 Interim 24-07-2014 -
17-04-2014 Dividend 300.00 Interim 25-04-2014 -
14-02-2014 Dividend 600.00 Special 11-03-2014 13-03-2014
14-02-2014 Dividend 400.00 Final 11-03-2014 13-03-2014
18-10-2013 Dividend 300.00 Interim 3 24-10-2013 -
19-07-2013 Dividend 300.00 Interim 07-08-2013 -
18-04-2013 Dividend 300.00 Interim 25-04-2013 -
14-02-2013 Dividend 400.00 Final 12-03-2013 14-03-2013
17-10-2012 Dividend 300.00 Interim 3 23-10-2012 -
19-07-2012 Dividend 300.00 Interim 2 23-07-2012 -
16-04-2012 Dividend 300.00 Special 24-04-2012 -
16-04-2012 Dividend 300.00 Interim 24-04-2012 -
17-02-2012 Dividend 275.00 Final 13-03-2012 15-03-2012
18-10-2011 Dividend 275.00 Interim 3 28-10-2011 -
20-07-2011 Dividend 275.00 Interim 2 26-07-2011 -
15-04-2011 Dividend 275.00 Interim 20-04-2011 -
14-02-2011 Dividend 250.00 Final 14-03-2011 16-03-2011
18-10-2010 Dividend 250.00 Interim 3 22-10-2010 -
22-07-2010 Dividend 250.00 Interim 28-07-2010 -
16-04-2010 Dividend 1000.00 Special 22-04-2010 -
16-04-2010 Dividend 250.00 Interim 22-04-2010 -
18-02-2010 Dividend 250.00 Final 12-03-2010 17-03-2010

