CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|13-02-2018
|Dividend
|1000.00
|Final
|27-03-2018
|02-04-2018
|17-10-2017
|Dividend
|600.00
|Interim 3
|31-10-2017
|-
|18-07-2017
|Dividend
|600.00
|Interim 2
|27-07-2017
|-
|20-04-2017
|Dividend
|600.00
|Interim
|03-05-2017
|-
|11-02-2017
|Dividend
|900.00
|Final
|21-03-2017
|23-03-2017
|14-10-2016
|Dividend
|700.00
|Interim 3
|21-10-2016
|-
|19-07-2016
|Dividend
|600.00
|Interim 2
|28-07-2016
|-
|19-04-2016
|Dividend
|500.00
|Interim
|28-04-2016
|-
|09-02-2016
|Dividend
|300.00
|Special
|08-03-2016
|10-03-2016
|09-02-2016
|Dividend
|700.00
|Final
|08-03-2016
|10-03-2016
|17-10-2015
|Dividend
|500.00
|Interim
|21-10-2015
|-
|17-07-2015
|Dividend
|400.00
|Interim
|23-07-2015
|-
|17-04-2015
|Dividend
|400.00
|Interim
|23-04-2015
|-
|14-02-2015
|Dividend
|600.00
|Final
|10-03-2015
|12-03-2015
|14-02-2015
|Dividend
|400.00
|Special
|10-03-2015
|12-03-2015
|17-10-2014
|Dividend
|400.00
|Interim
|22-10-2014
|-
|18-07-2014
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim
|24-07-2014
|-
|17-04-2014
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim
|25-04-2014
|-
|14-02-2014
|Dividend
|600.00
|Special
|11-03-2014
|13-03-2014
|14-02-2014
|Dividend
|400.00
|Final
|11-03-2014
|13-03-2014
|18-10-2013
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim 3
|24-10-2013
|-
|19-07-2013
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim
|07-08-2013
|-
|18-04-2013
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim
|25-04-2013
|-
|14-02-2013
|Dividend
|400.00
|Final
|12-03-2013
|14-03-2013
|17-10-2012
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim 3
|23-10-2012
|-
|19-07-2012
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim 2
|23-07-2012
|-
|16-04-2012
|Dividend
|300.00
|Special
|24-04-2012
|-
|16-04-2012
|Dividend
|300.00
|Interim
|24-04-2012
|-
|17-02-2012
|Dividend
|275.00
|Final
|13-03-2012
|15-03-2012
|18-10-2011
|Dividend
|275.00
|Interim 3
|28-10-2011
|-
|20-07-2011
|Dividend
|275.00
|Interim 2
|26-07-2011
|-
|15-04-2011
|Dividend
|275.00
|Interim
|20-04-2011
|-
|14-02-2011
|Dividend
|250.00
|Final
|14-03-2011
|16-03-2011
|18-10-2010
|Dividend
|250.00
|Interim 3
|22-10-2010
|-
|22-07-2010
|Dividend
|250.00
|Interim
|28-07-2010
|-
|16-04-2010
|Dividend
|1000.00
|Special
|22-04-2010
|-
|16-04-2010
|Dividend
|250.00
|Interim
|22-04-2010
|-
|18-02-2010
|Dividend
|250.00
|Final
|12-03-2010
|17-03-2010