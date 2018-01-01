You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|7.13
|7.12
|7.14
|Reserves
|707.78
|668.02
|720.25
|Total Shareholders Funds
|714.91
|675.14
|727.39
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|21.90
|18.19
|22.53
|Total Debt
|21.90
|18.19
|22.53
|Total Liabilities
|736.81
|693.33
|749.92
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|224.66
|192.90
|201.26
|Capital Work in Progress
|1.91
|0.13
|0.00
|Investments
|545.44
|508.95
|506.91
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|189.81
|135.13
|126.59
|Cash and Bank
|25.82
|43.48
|58.63
|Loans and Advances
|248.36
|247.84
|272.75
|Total Current Assets
|463.99
|426.45
|457.97
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|210.57
|177.54
|169.69
|Provisions
|124.77
|123.81
|116.11
|Net Current Assets
|128.65
|125.10
|172.17
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|736.82
|693.34
|749.91
