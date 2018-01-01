JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 7.13 7.12 7.14
Reserves 707.78 668.02 720.25
Total Shareholders Funds 714.91 675.14 727.39
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 21.90 18.19 22.53
Total Debt 21.90 18.19 22.53
Total Liabilities 736.81 693.33 749.92
Application of Funds
Gross Block 224.66 192.90 201.26
Capital Work in Progress 1.91 0.13 0.00
Investments 545.44 508.95 506.91
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 189.81 135.13 126.59
Cash and Bank 25.82 43.48 58.63
Loans and Advances 248.36 247.84 272.75
Total Current Assets 463.99 426.45 457.97
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 210.57 177.54 169.69
Provisions 124.77 123.81 116.11
Net Current Assets 128.65 125.10 172.17
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 736.82 693.34 749.91
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: