You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1956.25
|CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13920.20
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
Filter:
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Net Sales
|1129.59
|956.10
|903.37
|Operating Profit
|414.17
|349.39
|331.31
|Other Income
|49.20
|44.60
|32.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|28.51
|24.03
|23.92
|Profit Before Tax
|385.66
|325.36
|307.39
|Tax
|130.01
|103.35
|91.88
|Profit After Tax
|255.65
|222.01
|215.51
|Share Capital
|7.13
|7.12
|7.14
|Reserves
|707.78
|668.02
|720.25
|Net Worth
|714.91
|675.14
|727.39
|Loans
|21.90
|18.19
|22.53
|Gross Block
|224.66
|192.90
|201.26
|Investments
|545.44
|508.95
|506.91
|Cash
|25.82
|43.48
|58.63
|Debtors
|189.81
|135.13
|126.59
|Net Working Capital
|128.65
|125.10
|172.17
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|36.67
|36.54
|36.67
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|22.63
|23.22
|23.86
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|30.34
|26.46
|26.39
|Dividend (%)
|2700.00
|2300.00
|2000.00
|Dividend Payout
|192.54
|163.77
|142.48
Quick Links for CRISIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices