CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2016 2015 2014
Net Sales 1129.59 956.10 903.37
Operating Profit 414.17 349.39 331.31
Other Income 49.20 44.60 32.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 28.51 24.03 23.92
Profit Before Tax 385.66 325.36 307.39
Tax 130.01 103.35 91.88
Profit After Tax 255.65 222.01 215.51
 
Share Capital 7.13 7.12 7.14
Reserves 707.78 668.02 720.25
Net Worth 714.91 675.14 727.39
Loans 21.90 18.19 22.53
Gross Block 224.66 192.90 201.26
Investments 545.44 508.95 506.91
Cash 25.82 43.48 58.63
Debtors 189.81 135.13 126.59
Net Working Capital 128.65 125.10 172.17
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 36.67 36.54 36.67
Net Profit Margin (%) 22.63 23.22 23.86
Earning Per Share (Rs) 30.34 26.46 26.39
Dividend (%) 2700.00 2300.00 2000.00
Dividend Payout 192.54 163.77 142.48
