CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Income
Sales Turnover 1129.59 956.10 903.37
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 1129.59 956.10 903.37
Other Income 49.20 44.60 32.04
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 1178.79 1000.70 935.41
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 9.44 9.54 7.61
Employee Cost 446.79 362.68 328.71
Other Manufacturing Expenses 23.60 19.83 16.46
Selling and Administration Expenses 268.03 250.04 240.77
Miscellaneous Expenses 19.32 12.22 13.66
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 2.57 3.00 3.11
Total Expenditure 764.61 651.31 604.10
Operating Profit 414.17 349.39 331.31
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 414.17 349.39 331.31
Depreciation 28.51 24.03 23.92
Profit Before Tax 385.66 325.36 307.39
Tax 130.01 103.35 91.88
Net Profit 255.65 222.01 215.51
