You are here » Home
» » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1956.25
|CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13920.20
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
Filter:
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Revenue
|281.35
|292.64
|301.53
|315.07
|285.78
|Other Income
|11.16
|12.50
|10.59
|11.42
|14.53
|Total Income
|292.51
|305.14
|312.12
|326.49
|300.31
|Expenditure
|201.52
|216.22
|212.36
|201.74
|206.73
|Operating Profit
|90.99
|88.92
|99.76
|124.75
|93.58
|Interest
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|90.87
|88.92
|99.76
|124.75
|93.58
|Depreciation
|7.24
|7.06
|6.95
|7.34
|7.21
|PBT
|83.86
|85.33
|92.81
|117.41
|90.18
|Tax
|28.53
|29.91
|29.43
|44.67
|32.53
|Net Profit
|55.33
|55.42
|63.38
|72.74
|57.65
|EPS (Rs)
|7.73
|7.76
|8.89
|10.20
|8.09