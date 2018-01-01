JUST IN
CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016 Sep-2016
Revenue 281.35 292.64 301.53 315.07 285.78
Other Income 11.16 12.50 10.59 11.42 14.53
Total Income 292.51 305.14 312.12 326.49 300.31
Expenditure 201.52 216.22 212.36 201.74 206.73
Operating Profit 90.99 88.92 99.76 124.75 93.58
Interest 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 90.87 88.92 99.76 124.75 93.58
Depreciation 7.24 7.06 6.95 7.34 7.21
PBT 83.86 85.33 92.81 117.41 90.18
Tax 28.53 29.91 29.43 44.67 32.53
Net Profit 55.33 55.42 63.38 72.74 57.65
EPS (Rs) 7.73 7.76 8.89 10.20 8.09
