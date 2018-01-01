You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
Filter:
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun '17
|Dec '16
|Jun '16
|Dec '15
|Jun '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|593.76
|600.85
|531.63
|505.01
|453.39
|Other Income
|22.09
|24.59
|17.61
|26.19
|18.69
|Total Income
|615.85
|625.44
|549.24
|531.20
|472.08
|Total Expenditure
|428.58
|408.44
|369.39
|336.49
|317.40
|Operating Profit
|187.27
|217.00
|179.85
|194.71
|154.68
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|187.27
|217.00
|179.85
|194.71
|154.68
|Depreciation
|14.01
|14.96
|13.55
|12.20
|11.83
|PBT
|178.66
|208.00
|166.28
|182.51
|142.85
|Tax
|60.95
|78.98
|55.01
|58.31
|45.04
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|117.71
|129.02
|111.27
|124.20
|97.81
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|117.71
|129.02
|111.27
|124.20
|97.81
|Equity Share Capital
|7.14
|7.13
|7.13
|7.12
|7.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|16.50
|18.10
|15.62
|17.44
|13.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.36
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.06
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.78
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.94
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
