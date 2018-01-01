JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Jun '17 Dec '16 Jun '16 Dec '15 Jun '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 593.76 600.85 531.63 505.01 453.39
Other Income 22.09 24.59 17.61 26.19 18.69
Total Income 615.85 625.44 549.24 531.20 472.08
Total Expenditure 428.58 408.44 369.39 336.49 317.40
Operating Profit 187.27 217.00 179.85 194.71 154.68
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 187.27 217.00 179.85 194.71 154.68
Depreciation 14.01 14.96 13.55 12.20 11.83
PBT 178.66 208.00 166.28 182.51 142.85
Tax 60.95 78.98 55.01 58.31 45.04
Net Profit/(Loss) 117.71 129.02 111.27 124.20 97.81
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 117.71 129.02 111.27 124.20 97.81
Equity Share Capital 7.14 7.13 7.13 7.12 7.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 16.50 18.10 15.62 17.44 13.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.36
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.06
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 4.78
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 66.94
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: