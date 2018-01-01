CRISIL Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Jun '17 Dec '16 Jun '16 Dec '15 Jun '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 593.76 600.85 531.63 505.01 453.39

Other Income 22.09 24.59 17.61 26.19 18.69

Total Income 615.85 625.44 549.24 531.20 472.08

Total Expenditure 428.58 408.44 369.39 336.49 317.40

Operating Profit 187.27 217.00 179.85 194.71 154.68

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 187.27 217.00 179.85 194.71 154.68

Depreciation 14.01 14.96 13.55 12.20 11.83

PBT 178.66 208.00 166.28 182.51 142.85

Tax 60.95 78.98 55.01 58.31 45.04

Net Profit/(Loss) 117.71 129.02 111.27 124.20 97.81

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 117.71 129.02 111.27 124.20 97.81

Equity Share Capital 7.14 7.13 7.13 7.12 7.15

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 16.50 18.10 15.62 17.44 13.70

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.36

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.06

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 4.78

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 66.94