You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1956.25
|CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13920.20
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
Filter:
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '16
|Sep '15
|Sep '14
|Sep '13
|Sep '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|798.26
|700.38
|668.81
|574.85
|549.69
|Other Income
|32.36
|33.48
|26.11
|139.25
|21.14
|Total Income
|830.62
|733.86
|694.92
|714.10
|570.83
|Total Expenditure
|549.78
|485.40
|451.54
|388.20
|353.38
|Operating Profit
|280.84
|248.46
|243.38
|325.90
|217.45
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|280.84
|248.46
|243.38
|325.90
|217.45
|Depreciation
|19.38
|17.70
|18.02
|17.36
|17.81
|PBT
|261.46
|230.76
|225.36
|308.54
|199.64
|Tax
|83.60
|73.27
|67.01
|83.68
|55.31
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|177.86
|157.49
|158.35
|224.86
|144.33
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.41
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|177.86
|157.49
|158.35
|152.45
|144.33
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.09
|7.10
|7.05
|7.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|24.96
|22.10
|22.35
|31.94
|20.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|2.31
|2.31
|2.27
|3.3
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|32.57
|32.59
|32.18
|46.97
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|4.78
|4.78
|4.78
|3.72
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|67.43
|67.41
|67.82
|53.03
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for CRISIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices