CRISIL Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '16 Sep '15 Sep '14 Sep '13 Sep '12

Net Sales/Income From Operations 798.26 700.38 668.81 574.85 549.69

Other Income 32.36 33.48 26.11 139.25 21.14

Total Income 830.62 733.86 694.92 714.10 570.83

Total Expenditure 549.78 485.40 451.54 388.20 353.38

Operating Profit 280.84 248.46 243.38 325.90 217.45

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 280.84 248.46 243.38 325.90 217.45

Depreciation 19.38 17.70 18.02 17.36 17.81

PBT 261.46 230.76 225.36 308.54 199.64

Tax 83.60 73.27 67.01 83.68 55.31

Net Profit/(Loss) 177.86 157.49 158.35 224.86 144.33

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.41 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 177.86 157.49 158.35 152.45 144.33

Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.09 7.10 7.05 7.02

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 24.96 22.10 22.35 31.94 20.58

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 2.31 2.31 2.27 3.3

Share Holding (%) 0.00 32.57 32.59 32.18 46.97

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 4.78 4.78 4.78 3.72

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 67.43 67.41 67.82 53.03