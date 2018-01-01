CRISIL Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13 Dec '12

Net Sales/Income From Operations 1132.48 958.40 905.85 791.94 738.99

Other Income 42.20 44.88 32.09 145.02 28.59

Total Income 1174.68 1003.28 937.94 936.96 767.58

Total Expenditure 777.83 653.89 606.63 525.03 473.36

Operating Profit 396.85 349.39 331.31 411.93 294.22

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 396.85 349.39 331.31 411.93 294.22

Depreciation 28.51 24.03 23.92 23.22 23.92

PBT 374.28 325.36 307.39 388.71 270.30

Tax 133.99 103.35 91.88 107.52 77.42

Net Profit/(Loss) 240.29 222.01 215.51 281.19 192.88

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 71.88 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 240.29 222.01 215.51 209.31 192.88

Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.12 7.14 7.07 7.02

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 822.79 668.02 720.25 601.77 447.44

EPS

Basic EPS 33.72 31.16 30.37 39.91 27.49

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.35 2.28 3.3

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 32.97 32.31 47.02

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 4.78 4.78 3.72

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 67.03 67.69 52.98