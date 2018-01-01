You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
Filter:
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1132.48
|958.40
|905.85
|791.94
|738.99
|Other Income
|42.20
|44.88
|32.09
|145.02
|28.59
|Total Income
|1174.68
|1003.28
|937.94
|936.96
|767.58
|Total Expenditure
|777.83
|653.89
|606.63
|525.03
|473.36
|Operating Profit
|396.85
|349.39
|331.31
|411.93
|294.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|396.85
|349.39
|331.31
|411.93
|294.22
|Depreciation
|28.51
|24.03
|23.92
|23.22
|23.92
|PBT
|374.28
|325.36
|307.39
|388.71
|270.30
|Tax
|133.99
|103.35
|91.88
|107.52
|77.42
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|240.29
|222.01
|215.51
|281.19
|192.88
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.88
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|240.29
|222.01
|215.51
|209.31
|192.88
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.12
|7.14
|7.07
|7.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|822.79
|668.02
|720.25
|601.77
|447.44
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|33.72
|31.16
|30.37
|39.91
|27.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.35
|2.28
|3.3
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|32.97
|32.31
|47.02
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|4.78
|4.78
|3.72
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|67.03
|67.69
|52.98
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
