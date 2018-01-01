CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Company Information
CRISIL Ltd is a global analytical company providing ratings research and risk and policy advisory services. The company is India's leading ratings agency. They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest banks and leading corporations.The company operates through two segments: Ratings and Research. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates banks small and...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Douglas L Peterson
|Director :
|H N Sinor
|Director :
|Nachiket Mor
|Alternate Director :
|Ravinder Singhania
|Director :
|M Damodaran
|Director :
|Vinita Bali
|Managing Director & CEO :
|Ashu Suyash
|Company Secretary :
|Minal Bhosale
|Director :
|John L Berisford
|Director :
|Martina Cheung
|AUDITOR :
|S R Batliboi & Co LLP/Walker Chandiok & Co LLP
|IND NAME :
|Miscellaneous
|HOUSE NAME :
|MNC Associate
|Registered office
|CRSIL House Central Avenue, Hiranandani BusinessPark Powai,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400076
|Ph : 91-22-33423000
|WEBSITE : http://www.crisil.com
|E-mail : investors@crisil.com
