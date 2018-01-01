JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Company Information

CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd is a global analytical company providing ratings research and risk and policy advisory services. The company is India's leading ratings agency. They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest banks and leading corporations.The company operates through two segments: Ratings and Research. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates banks small and...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Douglas L Peterson
Director : H N Sinor
Director : Nachiket Mor
Alternate Director : Ravinder Singhania
Director : M Damodaran
Director : Vinita Bali
Managing Director & CEO : Ashu Suyash
Company Secretary : Minal Bhosale
Director : John L Berisford
Director : Martina Cheung
AUDITOR : S R Batliboi & Co LLP/Walker Chandiok & Co LLP
IND NAME : Miscellaneous
HOUSE NAME : MNC Associate
Registered office
CRSIL House Central Avenue, Hiranandani BusinessPark Powai,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400076
Ph : 91-22-33423000
WEBSITE : http://www.crisil.com
E-mail : investors@crisil.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: